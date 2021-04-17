A founder of the ultra group The Oath Keepers, the first defendant to plead guilty to the assault on the Capitol

One of the founders of the North American far-right paramilitary group The Oath Keepers has become the first defendant of the assault on the Capitol of January 6 in assuming his guilt, in this case on two charges of the six that were imputed: obstruction of the session of Congress and armed intrusion into a restricted area.

The case against 53-year-old Jon Ryan Scheffer is critically important as he faces two maximum convictions of 10 and 20 years in jail that could ease if you decide to testify against other assailants Prosecutors are trying to gather evidence and testimony to show that the assault on the Capitol was, in part, a coordinated operation by groups such as the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers themselves.

In fact, the Politico news portal has indicated that the magistrate in charge of the case against Scheffer, Amit Mehta, has indicated that any agreement The achievement of the defendant should include cooperation with federal prosecutors.

Another of the group members, Kenneth Harrelson, participated in discussions about the use of firearms during the assault in the event that the Police decided to intervene with violence against the rioters, and the connection between the group and Roger Stone, political adviser of the former president Donald Trump, and participant in the rally “Stop the robbery”, held hours before the assault, where the still president urged his supporters to protest against the result of the elections.

During a pro-Trump march in November, and according to FBI documents, Scheffer threatened a “bloodshed” if, as he feared, the United States ended up integrated into a “globalist communist system.”