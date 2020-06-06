Has it happened to you that after your company or employer deposits your fortnight to the days you feel that you no longer have anything? This is one of the mysteries that many fail to decipher, but why does it happen? Read: Why don’t people save? These are the causes

The reasons can vary, it can be due to low wages, partying every week or every third day, spending as if there were no tomorrow, or low wages. Many of the employees struggle to reach the end of the fortnight with a positive balance.

The “leaks of your money” happen without you realizing it, without thinking about our total salary or the accounts that have to be paid or the food that you will eat, you spend on unnecessary things, so when you least think, you no longer you have money.

But where does your fortnight go?

Private transport. Expenses in the use of taxis, or requests for transportation by mobile applications, are one of the great consumptions that we make every week or every day. And without realizing it, these expenses absorb our wages.

Eating food outside the home. Eating in restaurants or ordering food at the office or at home is another expense that consumes a lot of our salary, so it is always advisable to bring your own food or prepare to spend as little as possible.

Convivios. The gatherings for companions’ birthdays, or other celebrations, is another pretext to spend money and in the purchase of cakes, soft drinks, food, among others, it is another cause of losing your money.

Cravings Buying coffee daily, cookies, donuts, breads, sweets, is one of the main small expenses that gradually runs out of money. On average, 50 pesos a day are spent on these items.

Party weekends. On social Fridays in which you go to a party, club or restaurant, they make you spend a lot and run out of money before the fortnight arrives.

Buy online. Shopping online to give us certain luxuries, makes us lose money like water, so we must be aware of what we spend.

In the end, end up resorting to credit cards, buying perishable things like the food of the week or paying for services.

So that your salary lasts and you can get “safe and sound” to the next fortnight, follow these tips:

Create a budget. Do it in writing and write down your current income and expenses, that is, those that you MUST do like the payment of electricity, water, telephone or internet services, among others.

Use public transportation or get around by bike. With this you will reduce spending on taxis, and you will also exercise at the same time that you save. If your work is close to you, you can walk.

Bring your food. Use the popular tuppers, and thus save on ordering meals at home.

Don’t spend for spending. Take care of your pocket, you can spend on a whim from time to time, but always try to do it responsibly and wisely.

Saving a part of your salary will help you a lot to survive when the going gets tough.