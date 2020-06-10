Last night we could see in the Impact Wrestling program what could be the advance of the first signing of a WWE fighter by the Impact Wrestling company of the fighters fired in April from the main roster.

Impact Wrestling could reunite a tag team from WWE

Last week we saw in Impact Wrestling as the next PPV Slammiversary was announced for July 18 And he did it with a video where he implied that several of the fighters fired by WWE in April could be present at the show.

A week later we have made a little progress in the search and now it seems that the name of one of those fighters can almost be confirmed to the company.

Yesterday in the show we got to see Rhyno in a backstage segment talking to Rohit Raju, with the latter asking Rhyno to tag team. Rhyno’s answer was, I already have a tag team partner and he also has children.

“I’ve already got a tag team partner … and he’s got kids.” @ Rhyno313 has no interest in teaming with @HakimZane. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XVL8xQFdCD – IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2020

As we already know, that was the phrase he used Heath Slater during a time in WWE, with which this could have been a nod to a recent incorporation of the fighter into the company.

Recall that the fighters who were fired from WWE on April 15, have a clause of not being able to appear in another company until after 90 days, something that will be fulfilled on July 15 and the next Impact Wrestling PPV, Slammiversary will be held next July 18.

Even if we have seen Deonna Purrazzo already in Impact, this clause does not affect her because the NXT fighters only had to let 30 days pass.

