Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and until a few months ago a Democratic pre-candidate for the presidential elections, has started a campaign to promote that users receive a payment for the data that large platforms such as Google and Facebook collect about them.

Yang was an unconventional candidate, a ‘geek’ who decided to focus his campaign for the Democratic nomination on the rise of robotics and artificial intelligence and on the apocalyptic effects he estimates it will have on employment.

Two other star Yang proposals were to approve a basic income financed by a tax on big tech companies and create a ‘Department of Care Economics’ responsible for supervising and regulating social networks.

Forgotten the White House, the time comes

So now, stripped of an electoral process in which Joe Biden never stood out and has ended up winning, Yang has decided to continue putting issues on the media agenda through activism.

And hence his ‘Data Dividend Project’ with which he hopes to mobilize over a million Americans and so on. “pave the way for a future where everyone can claim their data as a property right and receive the corresponding payment. “

This proposal is the consequence of the entry into force, at the beginning of this year, of the CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Law), which grants California users new rights to veto the sale of your personal information.

Said law says nothing about receiving payment for it, but Yang wants to take that fight to its next and inevitable phase. And, if they succeed, Yang promises that his team will advise users who are encouraged to claim such payment (he is so confident in achieving this that he already ask all those registered to vote to leave their Paypal address to speed up collection).

At present, Facebook already pays users for their data in very specific circumstances: It does this, for example, to users of its Study application, launched last year in order to monitor the time we spend on the platform, as well as the time we spend on it.

