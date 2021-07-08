A former referee denounces corruption in UEFA “It is a dirty, politicized and false world”

07/07/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Former Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson has not held his tongue when speaking of UEFA. Five years after his retirement, Eriksson has denounced the way in which UEFA appoints the referees for the matches, going so far as to speak of corruption on the part of the highest body of European football.

Through a post on your Instagram account, the former referee remembered his last appearance on the pitch. The setting was the semi-finals of the Euro 2016, in which Portugal and Wales measured their strength. “Why weren’t we nominated for the final? & Rdquor ;, Eriksson began wondering.

To begin with, Eriksson has lashed out at UEFA, stating that the values ​​it promulgates – respect, fair play, etc. – are far from the reality that prevails at the highest levels of the body. “The truth is that UEFA is a dark place. A dirty, politicized and false world where corruption, friendship, loyalty and nationality play their role. In a football that always talks about fair play and respect, where the rules are the same for everyone, where the first four teams, who won the most games, will be in the semifinals. But When it comes to arbitration, that happens in closed rooms, with political agendas and where what matters the least is football& rdquor ;.

Following this line, Eriksson stated that the refereeing team designated by UEFA for the finals does not necessarily consist of the best. “They are not always the best performers, who received the highest rating or who earned the trust. This time, the best referee of the tournament, without a single glaring mistake, has already been sent home. The decision was made by UEFA’s top management and has nothing to do with the performances during the European Championship. “