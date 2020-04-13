The mandatory and preventive quarantine imposed before the coronavirus pandemic it has caused citizens to stay at home. However, many have breached this order that aims to care for people’s health and have had to face the respective legal and criminal consequences. The one who joined this group in the last hours was the footballer Santiago Rosales, whose pass belongs to Racing, but who is on loan at Patronage of Paraná.

The player he was detained by the authorities this Saturday afternoon, in a vehicle control carried out in the coastal area of ​​the capital of Entre Ríos. In the imported car was also the footballer’s partner with a past in Aldosivi, Olimpia de Paraguay and Gimnasia La Plata.

When stopped by police personnel, Rosales could not justify the reasons why he was circulating on public roads. Neither did he present any documentation that showed he was exempt from the mandatory quarantine.

According to the newspaper Uno de Entre Ríos, the midfielder He told police authorities that he “couldn’t stand it” being locked up in his house and that he went out to enjoy the sunny day. In accordance with current regulations, an act was drawn up and he was allowed to return to his home, where he must remain in compliance with the confinement ordered for all citizens.

Following this episode, Rosales will be summoned by the Federal Justice Prosecutor’s Office because a case was initiated against him for the violation of the quarantine.

Rosales, 25 years old and a native of Mar del Plata, began his career in Aldosivi. His good performances led to Racing will buy your pass. However, he could not achieve his best version in the Academy, so the club decided to give him a loan. It was first ceded to Olympia of Paraguay, then La Plata Gymnastics and currently integrates the campus of Patronage of Paraná, team with which he seeks to maintain permanence in the First Division.