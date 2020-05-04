8M feminist protests continue to claim victims. The former deputy of the PSC Africa Lorente Castillo She died this weekend after being admitted to the Bellvitge Hospital ICU for a month due to the coronavirus.

Africa Lorente led the 8M demonstration in the municipality of Castelldefels (Barcelona), where he was a councilor for 20 years. For her it was «a day full of demands«, As he wrote on his Twitter profile.

Just ten days after the demonstration, he announced with a brief message on the same social network the diagnosis that the doctors had communicated to him: «Confirmed: coronavirus and pneumonia ». He had overcome cancer just a year ago.

Born in Tangier (Morocco), the daughter of Murcian parents, she settled in Catalonia when she was 20 years old. It was also closely linked to the province of Alicante. Nowadays she was 65 years old and retired, after practicing as an English teacher and concluding her career as director of the Torre Barona public school in Castelldefels.

Affiliated with the PSOE since the end of Franco’s regime, she participated in the founding of the PSC in 1978 and was regional deputy in the Parliament during the second term (between 1984 and 1988). She was also the first general secretary of the PSC in the Baix Llobregat region for five years.

A day full of demands. #feminismoaocialista #SomFeminisme # 8M #DiaDeLaMujer #womenday pic.twitter.com/alSIsstW6N – Africa Lorente (@africa_lorente) March 8, 2020

«I am an abolitionist feminist and I am against surrogacy. I am not an independentist, but I respect everything that is done according to the law ». This is how he defined himself on his Twitter profile, in which he published his photos heading the 8M feminist demonstration in Castelldefels.

After hearing the news of his death, the PSC paid tribute to him with the following statement: «We want to pay tribute to our colleague Africa Lorente, who has recently passed away. She was a councilor in Castelldefels, a deputy and held various positions within the PSC executive, but above all that she was a benchmark for feminists of the party. Thanks for everything, DEP ».

We want to pay tribute to our colleague Africa Lorente, who has recently passed away. She was a councilor in Castelldefels, a deputy and held various positions within the @PSCBaix executive, but above all, she was a benchmark for party feminists. Thanks for everything, DEP. pic.twitter.com/fpxj0qrtDA – PSC Terrassa / ❤️ (@PSCTerrassa) May 2, 2020

For its part, the mayor of Castelldefels, Maria Miranda, He has dedicated the following words to the councilor and deputy mayor of the municipality for years: «In the socialist family of the PSC we are in mourning after hearing the news of the death of our colleague and friend Africa Lorente. We want to extend our deepest condolences to family and friends in Africa. Rest in peace, friend.