In May 2017, Sandro Rosell, former president of the Barcelona Fc, was detained along with four other people, in the framework of a joint operation of the National Police and the Civil Guard against him capital bleaching. After almost two years in preventive pressure, the Justice applied the principle of in dubio pro reo, that is to say, in case of doubt it is found in favor of the defendant, and he was acquitted.

The sentence of the former leader, who passed 22 months behind bars, indicated that after analyzing the evidence practiced at the trial The accusations could not be proven and, therefore, in the face of the doubts sown, the principle of in dubio pro reo.

This weekend, in dialogue with Mundo Deportivo, Rosell recalled how those days were in prison and although he was brief in his responses, he left some striking phrases: “I remember that they gave us four condoms and four bags of petroleum jelly… I worried a little… Hahaha”.

The prosecution’s accusation was related to Rosell’s intermediation work -maximum executive of the entity culé between 2010 and 2014- through its sports marketing company BSM so that the Brazilian Football Commission (CBF) transferred in 2006 to an audiovisual group from Saudi Arabia the TV rights to 24 friendly matches of the Brazilian team for USD 30 million.

“The hardest day was every day that our lawyer came to tell us that we had been denied parole again. It was thirteen times … “, he said and assured that without freedom everything becomes more complicated:” In prison, either you die internally as a person or you become stronger “.

In the same interview, who was president of the club between 2010 and 2014 assured that there was a footballer within the institution who showed that he was better than Lionel Messi, but who could not maintain his level throughout the years: “Messi is the best in football history, every season. Although for me, and I’m not objective, Ronaldinho was as good or better than Messi for a couple of seasons. “

CAs the argument of his statement, the Spanish of 56 years defined what the irruption of Dinho in Barcelona: “It was a fundamental piece. Barça’s history changed. From collective pessimism to optimism. The smile, the magic and the sports results returned to the club. And he also served as Messi’s mentor. ”