The new documentary on Michael Jordan continues to make people talk and the last to join this particular carousel of statements has been the center Will Perdue, winner of three rings with the Chicago Bulls and one more with San Antonio Spurs. After Carmen Electra’s comments about Dennis Rodman, or Isiah Thomas charging against the Illinois team, this time it was the former 2.16-meter player who wanted to remember his time in Chicago and how he lived an ordeal with Jordan as a companion for the continuous humiliations of this when he arrived at the franchise.

In an interview with FanSided, the one who was a Bulls player from 1988 to 1995 confessed that Jordan did not take well that he was part of the team because he did not see him capable of honoring his last name. And it is that Perdue was the name of one of the best university teams of that time. “I was embarrassed from the beginning. Michael only knew two things: the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) because he played there, and the Big Ten, because in the 80’s you only saw local basketball. When I’m recruited and he sees the last name Perdue he looks at me like he’s not good enough to play on Perdue, so he started calling me Will Vanderbilt (for being its home university). He hardly ever saw me play, didn’t know much about me and made a blind statement. I didn’t take it personally, but it hurt a little, “he said.

However, Perdue had the backing of the Bulls’ management, which had selected him in 11th place in the draft. 1988. His work and effort allowed him to change the situation and he became a key player in the team’s rotation until shortly after obtaining the first title in the franchise. “I kept working. I think you saw my work ethic. I was always in the gym, in the weight room and I didn’t back down. I accepted his challenge, kept practicing hard, and as I started playing slowly, I started to build trust, “he confessed.

Showdown with Jordan in training

The tension between the two and the competitiveness of Michael Jordan caused a tense confrontation both in a training session, as revealed in 2015 by another player on the team: Horace Grant. “Our workouts were beastly. Phil Jackson, to push everything to the limit, put Jordan in the substitutes team and Scottie Pippen and me in the starters team. That for Jordan, with his character, was unimaginable. There were fights, he They threw punches, everything. At least the journalists weren’t always around like they are now. “

“Once Will Perdue put an illegal block on Jordan and Jordan told him not to do it again. But Phil Jackson insisted that we repeat the movements and Michael launched himself against Will and boom. We ran to grab Will so he wouldn’t hurt Jordan. The next day, on the plane, I had a black eye, “he explained.

Will Perdue won a fourth ring with San Antonio Spurs.

Perdue was part of the trade that brought Dennis Rodman to the Bulls and landed at San Antonio Spurs, with whom he won the fourth ring of his career in 1999. Now, over the years, he has recalled how he lived his first meeting with Jordan and what he thought about him: “I realized immediately, I mean the first practice in training camp in October 1988, which was of a different race. It’s one thing to hear the stories, but to experience them firsthand … This guy wants to win every drill, every shooting game, every knockout. He had never experienced anything like that. It made me more competitive, it made me a harder worker, it made me understand what the definition of intensity was. It also helped me respect him a lot more because I don’t think people realize how difficult it is to be so good all the time.“