One of the characters that monopolized the longest in the first episodes of “The Last Dance”, especially for his erratic off-piste behavior, was Dennis Rodman. The starting center of the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 he was always targeted as an eccentric and outgoing person, but an ex-partner in those Bulls paints him completely differently.

Rusty LaRue, who was on the Bulls’ roster that year, said Rodman “is probably an exact opposite in public than in private,” as he told Stats Perform. LaRue further added that “he is not an extravagant guy. He was very calm, a true hard worker who never stopped practicing ”and who“ usually didn’t say much ”.

It is worth remembering that even during that season, Rodman asked coach Phil Jackson for a few mini-vacations to party in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Carmen Electra. However, that facet of Rodman seems that he was only outside the facilities and that within the team he was a different person.

