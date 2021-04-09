A former NFL player shoots and kills five people, including two minors, and commits suicide

The former player of the NFL Phillip Adams He starred in a shooting in the United States in which five people, including two children, have died inside a home in Rock Hill, in the state of South Carolina. Adams, played for the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, and one committed suicide after carrying out the shooting.

According to law enforcement sources, the former NFL broke into the home of Robert Lesslie, a doctor known in the area. Later Adams shot the doctor, his wife and two of his grandchildrenHe also fired shots at two workers who were in the house.

What happened coincides with the day on which the president of the United States Joe biden announced several measures to contain gun violence in the country, which he called an “international shame.” Biden himself stated that “Armed violence in this country is an epidemic” and it has launched executive actions that it has reiterated that do not affect the right to bear arms but with which it intends to restrict what is called ‘ghost weapons’, which can be built using parts and instructions that can be purchased ‘online’.