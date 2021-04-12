A former New England Patriots arrives at the Barcelona Dragons

04/12/2021 at 11:24 AM CEST

Justin francis is the new brand new signing of the Barcelona Dragons. The 31-year-old American, former player of the New England Patriots among others, officially becomes the new player of the team he directs Adam Rita.

Born on September 2, 1989, the Miami, Florida, serves as the Defensive End (DE) and Outside Linebacker (OLB). Player who stands out for his imposing physique and for treasuring a great quality that has allowed him to play in the NFL.

Nine years ago – in 2012 – he was part of the New England Patriots squad in his ‘rookie’ year. He has shared a dressing room with two of the most important figures in the history of American football, with two legends of this sport; Tom brady Y Bill belichick.

During that 2012 NFL season as ‘Patriot’, Justin francis He accumulated a total of twelve games – ten regular season and two playoff games – in which he added a total of three ‘sacks’ and seven ‘tackles’.

After passing through the best league in the world, the new Defensive End (DE) and Outside Linebacker (OLB) of the Barcelona Dragons have been part of other teams such as the Portland Steel, in the United States, and the Hildesheim Invaders, of the GFL, from the German league, this stage in Germany being his most recent experience.

The first words of Justin francis As a new Barcelona Dragons player they are as follows: “I can’t wait to join the team and get started. In my most recent stage I have played for the Hildesheim Invaders, while years ago I played for the New England Patriots. All of them have been good experiences, but I am really looking forward to starting this new stage for me. I want to arrive and be able to enjoy both Barcelona and the area and enjoy with the people. And, above all, I want to work to win, which is the most important thing. Go Dragons! & Rdquor ;.

The General Manager of the franchise, Bart Iaccarino, says the following about the American player: “We are very happy to add an NFL player to the roster. We thought that this was the signing we needed for our project to have a new impetus, to gain even more strength. We are sure that now all our fans will be able to enjoy a great player as he is Justin& rdquor ;.