A former Milan youth squad found dead along with a letter denouncing the racism he suffered

Dismay at Italy after knowing the tragic death of Seid vision, 20 years old and youth squad Milan and from Benevento. The body of the young footballer was found in the room of his home and was accompanied by a letter in which he spoke of the racism he had been suffering in recent years.

The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has published some of the harsh words that Seid vision wrote in the aforementioned letter. «I feel the looks of disgust from people because of my skin color. When they see me they quote Mussolini or Salvini»Wrote the 20-year-old who with his death has left Italy with a frozen heart.

Seid vision came to Italy from Ethiopia at age 7 and lived with his adoptive parents until he Milan recruited him for his quarry. There it coincided, for example, with Gianluigi Donnarumma. He was also in the Benevento quarry, but in 2016 he gave up his dream of becoming a professional footballer and began studying while playing for local teams. In 2019, his psychologist had already warned him of the problems of racism that he had been suffering from.

«We do not have the right words to say goodbye to a 20-year-old boy: our thoughts are for Seid vision, for his family and everyone who loved him, “wrote the Milan. “We have failed as a country,” the former soccer player of the Juventus Claudio Marchisio.