A former Johnson adviser says he refused to tighten restrictions because only the elderly died

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put his own “political interests” before the “lives of citizens” with his reluctance to tighten restrictions to contain the pandemic last fall, according to his former adviser, the controversial Dominic Cummings, to the BBC. He says more: directly, the premier did not want to tighten the confinements and control measures because, in short, those who died were “essentially over 80”.

In an interview with the aforementioned channel, which will be broadcast today at 6:00 p.m. and whose content is advanced by local media, who was Johnson’s right-hand man again leaked compromising comments allegedly made by the chief executive during the crisis that question the work of the tory leader.

According to Cummings, the conservative leader was reluctant to intensify restrictions to contain the spread of the virus and order the second lockdown on the grounds that those who died were “essentially those over 80 years of age.”

His former adviser says that in a mobile message, Johnson went so far as to admit that “he was not buying all this from the saturation of the NHS -public health system-” and that the prime minister was concerned not to destroy the national economy.

Cummings, who gives a television interview for the first time in his entire career in politics, also reveals that Johnson wanted to visit Queen Elizabeth II even though there were already Downing Street employees sick with coronavirus at the time.

The former adviser assures that he himself had to dissuade him from the possibility that this visit would lead to potentially serious consequences, such as the death of the sovereign if he was infected.

According to the former adviser, mired in a bloody dialectical war with Johnson since he left the government in November 2020, the Tory leader insisted on visiting the monarch just a week before decreeing the first national confinement (on March 23, 2020) . At the end of that month, Johnson himself tested positive for COVID-19.

“I told him ‘there are people in this office (of the Government) who are isolated; you could have coronavirus, I could have coronavirus, you can’t go to see the queen, “recalls Cummings who, according to his version, alerted the prime minister that it was” complete madness “to put the sovereign at risk of being infected.

The weekly hearings between Johnson and Elizabeth II moved to phone chats after their last in-person meeting on March 11, 2020 and resumed on June 23.

Appearance ‘destroyer’

Last May, Cummings was interrogated for about six hours by deputies from two parliamentary committees – Health and Social Care, and Science and Technology – who were inquiring about how the crisis was managed, especially in its initial phases, and already then left in very bad place to the government and the premier.

In response to Cummings’ allegations, Downing Street notes that Johnson took “necessary steps to protect lives, guided by the best scientific advice” during the pandemic.

An official spokesman also clarified that the Executive had prevented the NHS “from being saturated in three national confinements.”

