WASHINGTON (AP) – A former Joe Biden employee has accused the likely Democratic candidate for president of the United States of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s, when she was a senator. Biden’s campaign rejected the allegations.

In two recent interviews with The Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged that the assault occurred in the basement of an office building at the Capitol complex in the spring of 1993. She filed a complaint with police on Thursday stating that she had been the victim of an assault. sexual assault by an unidentified person in 1993. AP had access to a copy of the report.

It is not Reade’s first accusation against the former vice president. Reade publicly accused Biden last year of inappropriate touching, although he did not speak of sexual assault then.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager and chief communications officer Kate Bedingfield said in a statement that the former vice president has “dedicated his public life to changing the culture and laws around violence against women,” pointing to his work by approving the Law on violence against women. “He firmly believes that women have the right to be heard, and to be listened to with respect,” Bedingfield added, although he added that “these allegations must also be diligently reviewed by an independent press.”

“What is clear about this accusation: it is not true. This definitely did not happen, ”Bedingfield added.

Reade’s indictment comes at a watershed moment for Biden. The former vice president is trying to unify the Democratic Party around his campaign as a likely presidential candidate, after Senator Bernie Sanders withdrew from the primaries last week. Women are a crucial group of voters for Democrats, and any loss of support for Biden could sink her candidacy in the fall.

The November elections between Biden and President Donald Trump will be the first in the #MeToo era, a movement that led numerous women to make public allegations of sexual assault, some against men in positions of political influence, the entertainment industry and other sectors. Trump has also been accused of assault and unwanted touching by numerous women, charges he rejects. During the 2016 campaign, he was forced to apologize after a recording showed him bragging about using his fame to assault women.

