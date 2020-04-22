70s F1 driver Michael Bleekemolen says about it

The voices that demand the cancellation of the 2020 season are crowded together. Now adds the former Formula 1 driver from the 70s, Michael Bleekemolen. The one from the Netherlands believes that there is no point in continuing to look for solutions in this situation of panic and believes that it is better to scrap the campaign and get to work in 2021.

Bleekemolen openly opines on what Formula 1 should do, although the truth is that he did not have an unsuccessful career in the premier class. The one from the Netherlands tried to qualify five times, but only got a place for a race in 1978 and left with technical problems.

However, Bleekemolen, who raced in 2019 at Nascar and is the father of talented touring car drivers, advises Liberty Media to give up and give up the year already, especially after learning that Zandvoort is unlikely to celebrate. his Grand Prix this year.

“What I think they should do is just forget about the whole yearI think that many sports should apply it by the way. Too they should end all those panic measures that they implement now. I hear that there are going to be four races in a row in Europe. Now it’s not about emotions, it’s about moneyBleekemolen said in statements to the GP Update web portal.

The one from the Netherlands believes that trying to find a calendar in a hurry will do nothing but worsen the image of the category. “The decisions are made by accountants and lawyers who do not have much to do with sports. They have to work so that the insurance companies do not say ‘You decided that it is not celebrated,'” he adds.

Thus, he proposes that in the face of so much uncertainty, it is best to cancel the season and start thinking about 2021. “One cannot say ‘Let’s go to France and then, there.’ They don’t know how the situation is developing in the medical field. Have them prepare for 2021“he expresses to finish.

Despite the many opinions that exist about what F1 should do, the truth is that Liberty Media and the FIA ​​are still working on setting up a calendar to be able to celebrate a season of between 15 and 18 appointments, as is their will.

