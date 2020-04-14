According to the renowned FIBA ​​journalist Emiliano Carchia, Martynas Pocius I could follow in the footsteps of Arturas Karnisovas and land at Chicago Bulls. The former Lithuanian player from Real Madrid continues to have a contract with Denver Nuggets, a team in which he occupies the position of Basketball Operations Associate and which came from the hand of Karnisovas. Everything points to Arturas will return to take his team to Martynas. A former Real Madrid and a former FC Barcelona, ​​together making a career in the offices of the NBA.

