The unfortunate acts of violence in Argentina do not stop even in the quarantine of the coronavirus pandemic: Tomás Felipe Carlovich, glory of Rosario football, suffered it yesterday.

The “Trinche”, considered one of the best players in the history of his province, received a brutal attack to steal his bicycle in which he was transferred, and he had to be admitted immediately to the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (HECA, where he is in a reserved state.

The great “Trinche” Carlovich was beaten to puncture his bicycle and he is hospitalized. From here all our support for one of the icons of the Ascent pic.twitter.com/c1P05tYCji – THERMAL ASCENT (@TermoDeAscenso) May 7, 2020

“They called me at work because his bike had been stolen and he was knocked unconscious. My dad came on his bike and they put two kids together to assault him and one hit him on the head. It is bad because of the shovel and because of the blow that occurred when it fell, ”began Bruno Carlovich, one of his sons, in dialogue with Radio 2.

“My dad had a new bicycle, but that is no reason to assault him, since four old bicycles had also been stolen from him. He is now unconscious in intensive care and in an induced coma, the doctors told us. When we arrived it was already inside, ”he added.

The Carlovich Trinche was robbed to steal the bicycle he was riding. They hit him in the head. He is interned in Heca, Rosario. Via @ Cadena3Com pic.twitter.com/Qr6fpHyvXi – Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) May 6, 2020

Those who saw Carlovich play, who is currently 74 years old, assure that they have never seen anything similar in their lives. Even Diego Armando Maradona, considered the best footballer in history, showed devotion to the “Trinche” when he was found in February of this year in Rosario.

“Trinche, you were better than me”, He wrote the Ten on his shirt, which generated Carlovich’s emotion. “If at any point in my career as a footballer they told me‘ Trinche, you are going to play with Diego for 45 minutes, but then you start up or down … ’, I accepted and signed it, now.I do not care! It was the ambition of my life! ”, Assured the man from Rosario weeks ago. Lots of strength!