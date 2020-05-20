Interior of one of the Apple stores.

A former Apple worker calls on European authorities to investigate the Cupertino firm for its use of private customer information. To do this, one of his former employees has sent this Wednesday to the data protection authorities of the European Union a statement to demand that it be verified that it respects the privacy of its users. And he makes himself available to tell about the processes and way of working that he had in the company when he was dedicated to listening to private audios. “I am writing this statement to inform you of a massive violation of the privacy of millions of citizens that I have witnessed,” Thomas Le Bonniec writes in the note sent.

This request is due to the recording and data listening programs that Apple carried out, also in Spain, as EL PAÍS announced last summer. Then, the Cupertino firm ensured that this information was transmitted anonymously and that it was not possible to know who the user was. More than a dozen transcriptionists consulted by this newspaper confirm that they had access at that time to private information such as the exact location, contact list, purchases made and installed applications, among others. Since October last year, the firm modified the conditions of these projects and this information is no longer managed by third-party companies and is only collected from users who give their consent. In the note, the former employee assures that while he worked for Apple (he stopped working for the firm before October when these projects were modified): “Everything was collected in large data sets, ready to be exploited by Apple for other projects ” And he adds: “All this must be investigated urgently by the data protection authorities and privacy guards.”

In the case of Le Bonniec, who breaches the confidentiality agreement signed with the company with this complaint, he performed these functions from Ireland. “I listened to hundreds of recordings received from Apple devices in France every day and corrected the transcripts of the Apple assistant (Siri). These recordings were often made without Siri being activated on a voluntary basis, ”explains the former employee of a company that outsourced Apple. The same procedure that was followed in Spain and with the same problem for people’s privacy: the recording was activated many times by mistake and the reviewers ended up listening from couple discussions to medical conversations, for example.

In this case, only Apple is targeted. Although these listening programs were carried out by all the great technologies (Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon). However, this is not a justification for these firms. In fact, last summer they all experienced a turning point in their way of improving the artificial intelligence of their smart devices, since since then they had to change their policy of action and, they say, now they only use the recordings of the users that allow use your information to improve these systems.

In the case of Apple, for example, the company had to issue a statement to announce, first, the stoppage of these listening programs. And second, to make changes when they resume. “We have not lived up to our lofty ideals and we apologize for it. As we announced previously, we have interrupted the Siri evaluation program ”, the firm then explained on its website. And he said that when these practices were resumed (it was in October) it would be done “without keeping the recordings” and only when “users activate the option to help improve Siri.” Also, “only Apple employees will be able to listen to the audio samples.” However, the statement sent by Le Bonniec denounces: “Nothing has been done to verify if Apple really stopped the program. Apple doesn’t care about the consent of its users, unless they are required to do so by law. ”

Listeners and private data

What were these eavesdropping for and what were they supposed to be? Big tech firms say auditions were held to improve what the virtual assistant was able to understand using artificial intelligence. But this, in practice, meant that reviewers had access to intimate conversations and even sensitive personal data. “People talk to Siri on a daily basis, deluded into thinking that only one machine is listening to them, but they are not. Siri can act as a spy, and its ability to “respond” and “interact” with the user depends on millions of recordings reviewed and corrected by humans contrary to what most people may think, “the note added.

With Apple, as well as with other major technology companies, there were different projects: in which employees listened to hundreds of audios per hour, it was very difficult for different recordings to be related to the same person, but there were other cases in which the system already offered a collection of messages from a single user. “There were projects in which the system provided you with a record of audios and written searches with previous requests from the user, allowed you to see their contact book, the almost exact location at the time of recording, and the list of installed apps,” they assure. to EL PAÍS employees who were subcontracted by Apple.

This access to a huge amount of private information was given to these transcriptionists so that they could improve the responses of Siri, in the case of Apple, or of other artificial intelligence systems with which firms such as Microsoft, Google or Amazon worked. “We had to verify that if he asked to speak to the contact Mamá, that he did not call another with the name Maná, for example. The same with apps and directions. And we had to use the audio record or the different chain recordings to understand the context and check if there were recurring requests ”, explain former employees.

And regarding the location of the clients, in the recordings and requests to Siri to go to a specific place (it can be done orally or in writing), the system indicated at the top the city from which the search was made and area. “For example: Madrid, Puerta del Sol”, the ex-workers relate, “which is where I asked to go to a place to eat, to a store or to a specific place”. And in cases where there were several options to choose from, Reviewers viewed the different options with the exact distance to the destination, so that the almost exact point where the user was could be triangulated.

To this we must add that the microphones of the devices, which in principle are only activated by a specific command (“Hello Siri”, “Ok Google”, “Alexa” …), began recording on many occasions erroneously, which caused audios to be recorded with intimate talks. “I have heard dozens of private discussions, conversations with the doctor or the drafting of confidential contracts. Even people having sex without knowing that they were being recorded ”, repeat different Apple reviewers.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe