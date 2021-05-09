A former America, Jesús Molina, the best Chivas player for Carlos Salcido

Regardless of whether I was wearing the Club America, Jesus Molina was considered as a bulwark in the dressing room of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara by the former rojiblanco captain, Carlos Salcido, who placed him as the best footballer of the current squad of the Flock in this Clausura 2021.

In an interview for the newspaper Récord, Salcido did not hesitate to assure that Jesús Molina is the best Chivas player in this tournament, as he loves how he performs on the field, classifying him as an ‘all-terrain’.

Also read: Club América: Henry Martín tried to incriminate the Águilas player in the case of Freddy

Salcido assured that he knows Molina very well through his time at the Mexican National Team, highlighting his style of play, with great strength and dedication, qualities with which he makes himself ‘feel’ on the field, doing the ‘dirty work’ by cutting circuits of rival teams.

Salcido, a voice authorized to talk about the Chivas environment, commented that ‘Capi’ Molina has all the necessary arguments to wear the captain’s badge in the rojiblanco team, since he is a very combative and claw player, something that he transmitted inside the locker room when she met him.

“I also know him inside a dressing room, I hope he continues to be that Molina de clara, of substance that at the time he preaches and teaches by example. Today I am pleased with him and I will always speak very well with him because I know him as a person and as a professional ”, said Salcido.

Also read: Pachuca vs Chivas: Probable lineups of the Repechage match