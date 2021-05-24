A forgotten Will Smith movie is finding new life on Netflix

One of Will Smith’s 2019 box office flops is becoming a Netflix hit

Until Ang Lee and Will Smith managed to get the project off the ground, Gemini Man was widely regarded as one of the most exciting films ever made. The premise lends itself perfectly to a heady mix of existential sci-fi and blockbuster action, with a veteran government hit man who discovers that he has created a younger clone of himself to hunt down and end his life.

A long journey to the cinemas

Gemini Man originally came to Disney in 1997 after writer Darren Lemke sold his story to Mouse House subsidiary Touchstone Pictures, with Tony Scott signing on to direct the film and Clint Eastwood being considered for the title role. Over the next 20 years, countless writers and directors joined the film; Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Michael Douglas, Denzel Washington, Nicolas Cage or Keanu Reeves, are just some of the many names on the list linked to the project to star in it.

On paper, Gemini Man should have been a box office success given Will Smith’s status as an icon of modern action cinema, while Ang Lee is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of his generation, but the film that cost 138 million euros. Dollars was a huge box office flop in 2019, having ended its theatrical run with just $ 173 million gross.

The concept of assassin with a big name front and center in a sci-fi action game sounds like a recipe for success, but Gemini Man is often painfully boring, while the effects used to replicate young Will Smith, they are far from convincing when asked. However, it has become the latest forgotten genre film to have been hugely successful on Netflix, where it is currently one of the top 20 most-viewed movies on the platform’s global list.