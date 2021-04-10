A forest of scaffolding surrounds the walls of Notre Dame during the works

A few days after the second anniversary of the Notre Dame de Paris fire, those responsible for its reconstruction organized this Saturday a virtual visit in which it was possible to see the forest of scaffolding that surrounds the walls to consolidate the structure before starting the reconstruction.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin, who is responsible for coordinating the works, explained in the transmission broadcast by social networks that, according to its programming, the restoration properly said “it has to start in the second half of 2021”.

“Now,” he stressed, “my concern is to achieve rigorous planning to set our path for the reopening to worship in 2024“.

It will also be in 2024, although everything is not finished, when they can resume sightseeing to one of the most emblematic buildings of the French capital, whose history was marked by the fire that was declared on the afternoon of April 15, 2019 on the roof, in an area where renovations were being carried out.

The visible traces of the accident

The traces of the sinking of the cathedral spire in the transept, which was the most spectacular and most tragic moment of the incident, are still well perceptible, particularly on the ground which, as Georgelin showed “it was totally destroyed” in that area.

There it was necessary to remove all the vestiges that had collapsed, first with robots because the entrance of people was dangerous before the risk of landslides.

One of the most delicate tasks in this phase was to dismantle the scaffolding that surrounded the needle, in total 300 tons of metal parts that were extracted with articulated cranes and with specialists in work at height. That ended at the end of 2020.

Efforts are now continuing to consolidate vaults and in parallel – the general pointed out – a thousand oaks have been selected in a forest in western France that will serve to remake the roof under the spire.

A lead dust that permeates everything

The fire melted the lead plates, which volatilized an extremely polluting dust that partly precipitated on the building itself and that not only forced to use special techniques to extract it from the walls and paintings, but also slowed down the work.

In the protocols of this reconstruction, which is intended to be exemplary from the point of view of job security, it has been established that every time you enter and leave the premises you have to shower to get rid of that lead dust that permeates everything.

Amélie Strack, specialist in the restoration of sculptures and stone, who is currently in charge of the chapel cleaning of Our Lady of Guadalupe, told how they have started with a mechanical vacuum cleaner before using laser pencils for the joints and for polychromes and products that do not contain abrasive elements.

“Each work is unique. You have to reflect on the procedure“, Strack points out.

The great organ was one of the elements that was saved from the fire, but its 8,000 tubes had to be disassembled and taken from the cathedral, for which four containers and a trailer were necessary.

The Uruguayan Mario d’Amico takes care of that, and reassembling them, who emphasized that an organ “is delicate like a violin“And that to handle these tin tubes you have to wear gloves because they are very delicate.

The virtual visit allowed us to see how add vitality to the color of the paintings They were preserved from the restoration that Eugène Viollet le Duc directed in the middle of the 19th century in the Saint Ferdinand chapel.