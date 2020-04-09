Love is the most wonderful thing in this world. We have all looked for it on occasion, and the world is full of millions of couples who have found their soulmate. Being such a strong and passionate feeling, it is normal that most fictional works include this emotion, in one way or another. We’ve already seen it in video games, like in Degrees of Separation, and next April 17 we will reopen our hearts with A Fold Apart, a puzzle adventure developed by the Canadian studio Lightning Rod Games, and which is about the difficulties a relationship goes through at a distance. Take a look at its trailer and we’ll explain more about this warm title:

Fitting the pieces of our hearts

Our life does not always offer us a path of roses, and it may take us along a path away from the person we love the most in this world. This is what happens in A Fold Apart, where two professionals from teaching and architecture commit themselves that the distance that has been opened between them will not be enough for them to have to end their love relationship. This story will be told closely and real, trying to convey the same thing that happens in real life with this type of relationship. For this, we will know both versions of the story and the difficulties that the two people in the relationship suffer from communication, or the lack of it, that they have in their new relationship, as well as the emotional ups and downs they go through adapting to this unpublished separation between them.

We will live this adventure in which we will try to make love survive through more than 50 puzzles whose main mechanics are being able to plague, as if they were handmade papers, not least the three-dimensional graphics that it shows tries to recreate an aesthetics of handmade paper, in a similar way, bridging the gap, never better said, as seen in Yoshi’s Crafted World; Y being able to choose the couple with whom we feel most identified each. What do you think about the proposal and theme of A Fold Apart? Given the situation we are going through, are you living, or have you lived, a distance relationship with the person you love the most? To finish, you should know that A Fold Apart will go on sale for a price of € 17.99 and with texts in Spanish. It will occupy 1.2 GB in the internal memory of our Nintendo Switch. See you!

