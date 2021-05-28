a flying electric car that you can already reserve

Although we may think, indeed, that it is an exorbitant price, the truth is that this sum does not only include the vehicle itself. It also offers access to driver training, customization of both the interior and exterior of the car, personalized license plate and, in addition, company shares.

What are the characteristics of ASKA?

As far as size is concerned, This electric flying car is about the same size as a large SUV today. On the other hand, as it would be logical to imagine, it also has deployable wings that allow it to take off without impulse, in a similar way to how a helicopter does.