There is no appearance of Fernando Simón that does not become viral. The director of the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center of the Ministry of Health is one of the most loved and popular faces during this health crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic. Simón usually appears daily on television to report the latest news regarding the disease in our country and Delighting social network users.

Every word, every gesture or every movement of the person from Zaragoza is analyzed with a magnifying glass by thousands of tweeters who take every opportunity to turn it viral. His last appearance was not going to be less since an intrepid fly spent the minutes hovering around the doctor and giving us very cool posts on Twitter. “From the creators of ‘Fernando Simón’s almond’, comes .. The fly that wanted to appear on TV. What a little time it has given our FerSi”Writes the tweeter @jose__delgado_.

Other tweeters applaud the patience of Fernando Simón during his public appearances since the doctor has had to face more than one absurd situation in full direct. Regarding their moment with the insect, many users eagerly awaited the moment when Simon slapped him; thing that finally did not happen.

At Epik we wanted to collect some of the publications with the most impact regarding the unusual television duo formed by Fernando Simón and the fly:

Tell me I’m not the only one who can’t stop looking at the fly that flies around Fernando Simón – David Martos (@David_Martos) May 25, 2020

The fly is beating off Simon – Iván (@ivanruga) May 25, 2020

I’m not hearing anything about what Fernando Simon says, the fly won’t let me focus – jl74 (@ javierlorenzo74) May 25, 2020

Doctor Simon giving a lecture now and I can only look at the fly around him thinking: Another one that is going to give him the afternoon. – PRIN (@PrinTriana) May 25, 2020

