a fish introduced against mosquitoes that ended up invading rivers

05/18/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

A small fish that does not exceed 6 centimeters is causing real disasters in Spanish rivers. The gambusia or mosquito fish, deliberately introduced to Spain a century ago to fight some diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, has ended up spreading uncontrollably throughout much of the country. It is threatening indigenous river fish species of great importance that are only found in the Iberian Peninsula, such as the fartet, which is in danger of extinction.

Gambusia holbrooki, also known as “mosquito fish & rdquor; It is a species native to the east coast of the United States, capable of living in fresh, brackish and hypersaline waters. Today it is present in 30 countries spread over the five continents, either for ornamental, purely decorative purposes, or as a control measure against mosquitoes that carry certain diseases.

In the case of Spain, this aquatic species was introduced in 1921 to combat malaria, a disease, according to the WHO, “potentially fatal & rdquor; Although preventable and curable, it is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Although Spain was declared free of malaria or malaria in 1964 and since then most of the cases have been imported, the truth is that this species is still very present in almost all the slow and warm waters of the Iberian Peninsula, especially in some parts of the country, like this, peninsular southwest, Mediterranean coast and the Ebro basin.

This is because the gambusia, which lives in areas with slow, shallow, and heavily vegetated waters, are highly resistant to degraded and polluted environments, for example, where sewage spills have occurred or there is a low concentration of dissolved oxygen. These are situations to which, on the other hand, local species are not able to adapt.

In addition, they are highly competitive predators that feed on dipteran larvae (flies, mosquitoes), copepods (small crustaceans) and aphids (aphids) that usually hunt on the surface – hence their effectiveness against pests, since the larvae are eaten earlier. the insect is born – and they end up taking food from the native species.

On the other hand, they have a high fecundity, being able to have up to 15 or 30 young at each delivery, a reproductive capacity that can be modulated to correct population imbalances, increasing the spawn when there is a deficit or decreasing it when there is an excess.

Changes in the course of rivers caused by the construction of infrastructures such as dams, reservoirs and other channels favor the permanence of these exotic species, since they live in hydric areas with a shallow flow.

Biological effects

The established presence of this resistant species outside its natural habitat is, therefore, the consequence of the “biological battle & rdquor; that was fought in the country and in the rest of the world at the beginning of the 20th century to contain a parasitic disease at a time when it reached a high incidence.

It was then decided to prioritize public health over the conservation of rivers and wetlands, as well as the status of the autochthonous species that inhabited them.

But those decisions taken in the fight against malaria in Spain continue to have very detrimental consequences today for hydrographic ecosystems, especially for autochthonous species, which are displaced by the predatory voracity and the adaptability of exotics.

Between the species threatened by mosquito fish The fartet or Aphanius iberus stands out, an endemic species of fish from the Iberian Peninsula and one of the Spanish vertebrates in greatest danger of extinction; the salinete or Aphanius baeticus (another fish that lives mainly in the Guadalquiver basin) and the spiny or Gasterosteus acualeatus. Native and endemic amphibians affected by gambusia have also been reported by predating spawns and tadpoles of these species.

According to the Spanish Catalog of Invasive Exotic Species of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, which includes gambusia, the avidity of the species also affects the conditions of the environment of rivers and wetlands, since they contribute to that are generated eutrophication processes, which implies an increase in nutrients in the fresh waters of lakes and reservoirs, causing an excess of phytoplankton.

In addition, the mosquito fish causes the amount of oxygen to be reduced and basic organisms of the biocenosis (the set of plant or animal organisms that live in a specific environment) disappear, “producing the impoverishment of aquatic habitats and loss of biodiversity & rdquor; and “constituting a serious threat to the conservation of the balance of aquatic communities & rdquor ;.

Gambusia is listed among the 100 most harmful invasive alien species in the world by the Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

It may interest you: The Guadalquivir already has more invasive fish than native ones