A first look at the renewed design of MIUI 13

Xiaomi is already working on MIUI 13, the next big update to its software, and today we can see it for the first time.

Xiaomi is already working on MIUI 13, the next big update to your Android-based operating system. And everything seems to indicate that we won’t have to wait too long until you can witness the arrival of this new installment of MIUI.

Meanwhile, to whet your appetite, Xiaomi gives us the possibility of take a first look to the new design style which will debut alongside MIUI 13, through one of the applications pre-installed in the software.

This is what the renewed Xiaomi file explorer looks like with the design of MIUI 13

Xiaomi has a plan to improve the quality of MIUI

In the Telegram channel Xiaomi & MIUI News the first ones have been shared screenshots showing the version V4.3.0.2 of the MIUI file explorer app, with a completely renewed design with respect to the version present in the current edition of MIUI.

You can see how this version introduces new graphic elements, more colorful and striking, and with more attractive animations.

Although the changes are not substantial, they are notable if we compare this new interface with that of the previous version of the MIUI file explorer. Above all, Xiaomi’s commitment to more and more calls attention graphic elements that move away from minimalist aesthetics, as is the case with the gray Xiaomi plate that can be seen in one of the screenshots.

We do not know when will MIUI 13 arrive. Although it was planned that its celebration would be held in June, everything indicates that finally we will have to wait, at least, until the month of July to be able to attend the presentation of the new version of Xiaomi software. From there to the company releasing the update for its first devices, I am afraid that we are still several months apart.

