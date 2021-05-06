A first look at the 2022 French presidential election, according to ODDO BHF

France

The French presidential elections they will take place in a year. With a fragmented political landscape and a two-round electoral system, the advantage is for candidates with the most defined and broad electorates, that is, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Unlike 2017, Macron is the incumbent, not an outsider who he is presented as a candidate with no ties to the traditional system. As for Le Pen, he has renounced radical positions, such as leaving the euro, which would rule out electoral victory. It is too early to make predictions, but ODDO BHF allows you to do some elementary calculations of electoral arithmetic.

The art of electoral analysis it is usually based on voting intention polls. This analysis (which is far from being infallible) is useful when the political forces in contention are well identified and the electoral appointment is close. Neither of these conditions exists in France at the time of writing this article. The left is divided, the right is looking for its candidate.

So let’s look at the problem in reverse, asking ourselves not who will win, but how many votes are needed to ensure victory. It is an objective way of clarifying the field of possibilities. The presidential election is the only one that really interests the French. Abstention is low, a little less than 20% on average, compared to 50% in European elections.

However, when voters do not feel represented by finalist candidates, abstain or annul their vote. The abstention rate exceeded 30% in 1969 (after the surprise resignation of General De Gaulle), since the 2nd round faced two right-wing candidates, which demotivated the left. In 2017, abstention and blank / invalid votes soared after multiple twists in a campaign that ended up undermining the candidate on the right. The party in question, Les Républicains (LR), has not yet recovered from it.

The mobilization of the electorate will be one of the keys to the 2022 elections. Assuming an electorate of 48 million and according to various scenarios, we estimate that the number of votes required to be elected will be between 13.7 and 18.2 million (see graph). Taking into account that in the first round there will be a dozen candidates and that the strongest will not exceed the threshold of 9 million votes, this implies a strong attractiveness in the second round to win the final victory. In 2017, Emmanuel Macron won with 20.7 million votes compared to 10.6 for Marine Le Pen.

In a face to face with a candidate of the RN (Rassemblement National, former Front National), the left-wing voter tends to support the other candidate, Chirac in 2002 and Macron in 2017, but this effect of “republican blockade”; seems to be in reverse. If the face-to-face of 2022 is the same as in 2017, the abstention rate will increase. The main pool of votes for Macron and Le Pen will come from LR voters. It is no coincidence that in the regional elections next June, the RN is represented in two regions by former members of the LR. As for LREM (La République en Marche), the presidential party, it is discussing local alliances with LR candidates.

Surveys on the business climate They surprised to the upside in March and the same happened in April. This suggests that, despite the application of a third lockdown nationwide, hopes of an economic reopening are in first place. Optimism has been growing for a few months in the construction and industrial sectors. Surprisingly, industrial production plummeted in February (-4.6% month-on-month), although it may just be a bump.

The services and retail trade, directly affected by sanitary restrictions, they are falling behind. However, the PMI-services index gained 2.2 points in April (+2.6 points in March) to narrowly exceed the 50-point mark, a level not seen since last summer. Surveys by the INSEE (National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies) and the Bank of France show that weakness is increasingly concentrated in a small number of segments, with restoration being the most exposed.

The 2021-2027 stability program presented by the Government on April 14 foresees a public deficit of 9% of GDP in 2021 (including 2.2 points of cyclical deficit) and 5.3% in 2022. Last year, the The public deficit / GDP ratio was 9.2%. The public debt ratio is projected to increase from 115.7% of GDP in 2020 to 117.8% in 2021.