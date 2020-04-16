A fire that takes 12 days in the Sumidero Canyon National Park has consumed 160 hectares until this Thursday and has mainly affected the flora and fauna of the natural area, as is the case of some findings from amphibians, reptiles, marsupials, rodents.

According to the National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (Conanp), the brigades of combatants of the three levels of government have managed to control the fire up to 60 percent.

Reports received from the brigade leaders of the three operations sections indicate that 13 kilometers of fire-breaking gaps and trenches have been carried out within the incident, as well as actions of wet lines through the laying of hoses for liquidation humid in 50 meters from the Zulu division at the La Coyota viewpoint.

They also noted that the incident maintains the behavior of continuing to burn without flame and underground, reason why it is in an area of ​​difficult access, extending over the wall where the viewpoints of the Sumidero Canyon are located, patrolling and surveillance actions are still being carried out on the lines of fire built, the opening of fire-breaking gaps and trenches, as well as the monitoring and liquidation of active points.

The probable cause of the start of this forest fire, according to the authorities, is attributed to lightning striking a tree on one of the walls of the “Sumidero Canyon“, Which is located visually in front of the viewpoint”The Chiapas”, In the direction towards the piers of Cahuaré and Chiapa de CorzoAlthough the final determination of the final cause will be made when the fire is completely controlled.

The state authorities explained that the fire is working 125 elements of the three orders of government, divided into two brigades, who from different points participate in the control of fire. “At all times, vigilance, communication, escape routes and safety zones have always been reiterated, due to the complexity of the terrain topography,” said the director of the Protected Natural Areas (ANP), Roberto Escalante López.

In addition to the fire in the Sumidero Canyon, they reported Eight forest accidents in other natural areas of the country: in the Sierra de Manantlán Biosphere Reserve, Casimiro Castillo municipality, Jalisco; in the Los Mármoles National Park, in Nicolás Flores, Hidalgo; in the Lagunas de Zempoala National Park, in Huitzilac, Morelos, and in the Cañón del Río Blanco National Park, in Maltrata, Veracruz.

During 2019, Mexico registered 7,410 fires and 634,000 hectares burned, according to data published by Conafor, in what was the worst annual balance since 1998.

To avoid further risks, the agencies reiterated the call not to use fire in forest areas, since the dry season is expected to be strong.

The Sumidero Canyon is located 5 kilometers from the capital of Chiapas, on the Grijalva River, it has a cliff a little over 1,000 meters above sea level, it has a depth of more than 250 meters.

According to specialists, its walls were formed approximately 136 million years ago. On December 8, 1980, it was named a National Park, for its ecological wealth; It houses, among other species, jaguars, crocodiles, ducks, herons, pelicans and the spider monkey.