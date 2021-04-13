A fire in several warehouses in Seseña (Toledo) produces a large cloud of smoke visible from Madrid

A fire registered on Tuesday afternoon in several industrial warehouses of the company DHL located in the Toledo town of Seseña Nuevo has caused a large cloud of smoke visible in the south of the Community of Madrid.

As reported by sources from the Emergency Service 112, the event has occurred at 5:54 p.m. in a warehouse located at kilometer 34 of the A-4 highway, in the Andalusian sense, within the municipal term of Seseña Nuevo, very close to the border with the region.

The flames have spread to four ships of the aforementioned company, with a affected area of ​​about 52,000 square meters, as indicated by the same sources.

Small electrical appliances, pet food and parcels were stored inside the facilities. Speaking to Europa Press, the mayor of Seseña, Silvia Fernández, explained that the burning ship had collapsed during the snowfall of the snow storm Filomena and was currently in collapse works to be raised again

At the time of the fire, some workers were fixing the deck of the ship. Nevertheless, no person has been injured.

As a result of the fire, the decks of several ships have collapsed, as well as some of the walls. It is about four ships that do not have others around them, so there is no danger of flame spread.

Several firefighters are making an effort to control the flames of a fire in the industrial park of Seseña, Toledo, this Tuesday.EFE / Ismael Herrero

Smoke hazard

The fire has generated a large column of black smoke visible from various points in the south of the region. In this sense, the mayor of Seseña, Silvia Fernández, has asked the population to close the windows and not go out on the street by the great cloud of smoke.

The authorities have also sent this message to the residents of a housing development located about 700-800 meters from the place of the fire, although the smoke rises vertically and is directed in the opposite direction, which there is no possibility of affecting the neighbors.

Cash of 15 endowments of the Firefighters of the Community of Madrid, together with firefighting officers from the Toledo Provincial Consortium, are working on the tasks to put out the fire. The firefighters thus remain waiting for the stored material to be completely burned, so that the heavy machinery begins its work and it can proceed to refresh, work that can last for several days.

The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has traveled to the town to follow the extinction of the fire, as confirmed by sources from the regional government. The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation to try to determine the circumstances in which the fire occurred and the cause of its origin.