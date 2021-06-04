A fire in a chemical products warehouse spreads and forces an entire industrial estate in Yuncos (Toledo) to be evacuated

A fire started this Thursday afternoon in a chemical products company in Yuncos (Toledo) and, although it did not cause injuries, spread to three other ships more, so the head of the Toledo Firefighters Consortium requested the evacuation of the entire polygon.

As reported by the emergency and emergency service 112, the fire was notified at 8:11 p.m. this Thursday at the facilities of the Kripsol company, located on Felipe II street in the municipality of Yuncos, a town located about 30 kilometers north of Toledo and close to Illescas.

The Yuncos City Council asked its neighbors, through social networks, to avoid going outside and close windows and doors to avoid inhaling smoke.

The firefighters from the Consortium and Orgaz were joined by those from Illescas and Villacañas, as well as a wet nurse, Civil Guard agents and a UVI.

The fire affected a structure with several ships that occupies an area of ​​30,000 square meters. Thanks to the intervention of the 14 teams of bowlers, only three warehouses were not affected, in total 2,500 square meters.

The materials of the affected warehouses are resin tanks, storage of drums and material for the manufacture of swimming pools. In addition, five vehicles were damaged by the fire.

The smoke column it became clearly visible from the A-42 road.