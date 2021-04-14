A fire in a building in Vallecas leaves 13 slightly injured and forces 10 families to relocate

Firefighters of the Madrid City Council extinguished a fire in a residential building in Puente de Vallecas that occurred this Wednesday around 8:00 p.m., and that left treceive minor injuries from smoke inhalation and forced the relocation of ten families, reported a spokeswoman for Emergencias Madrid.

The fire took place at 10 Monte Igueldo Street, in a four-story building with 35 rented apartments. It originated when burning on the second floor of the building various objects found on a landing.

Nine crews of firefighters came to the scene and, upon arrival, asked the neighbors to close doors and windows on the large amount of smoke. Still, they had to rescue thirteen people, all mild, which were treated by SAMUR for smoke inhalation.

The #fire has affected water and electricity supplies. 10 families have had to be rehoused by the company that manages the rents of the building. @policiademadrid has had to cut the traffic of several streets to allow the work of the emergency services pic.twitter.com/t6cyyhe7AD – Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) April 14, 2021

The fire in the common areas damaged electrical supplies and water pipes. Due to these causes, a total of ten families were relocated in a hotel, three of them due to the large amount of water in their homes due to broken pipes.

The company that manages the rents itself was in charge of rehousing the tenants affected by the fire.

The Municipal Police also intervened cutting off traffic from the surroundings to facilitate the development of the work of the emergency services.