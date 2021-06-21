A Fire HD tablet for 54.99 euros: this Amazon Prime Day offer is a bargain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a really cheap tablet on Prime Day 2021, the best option comes from Amazon itself, which has lowered its Fire HD 8 further than ever before, touching 50 euros.

A tablet is an extremely useful device, especially for watching video or even playing games, although in many cases they are especially demanded by those who have children at home, in which case they tend to look for a model that is as affordable as possible.

If this is your case and what you want is a cheap tablet, there is bingo on Amazon Prime Day: the store lowers its Fire HD 8 only 54.99 euros. Yes, there is no error in the price, it is that it barely exceeds 50 euros during these two days.

Is about a basic tablet, without a doubt, with an 8-inch screen and 32GB of storage, although both to watch series and movies and to play certain games is more than enough.

8-inch tablet, battery up to 10 hours, 16GB or 32GB memory expandable with microSD, Android modified by Amazon that includes all its services and application store, but not Google Play.

Use FireOS as the operating system, a heavily modified version of Android, which does not have Google Play but the Amazon appstore, although there are practically all the essential applications, such as Netflix, Telegram, HBO, Disney + and the like.

To be able to buy it at the price we mentioned you have to be an Amazon Prime user. If you are not, it is recommended that you sign up for the free trial month and then make the purchase, which has free shipping in just two business days.

Compact size and 12 hours of battery life

One of the good points of having an “only” 8-inch screen, or having an entry-level processor, is that the power consumption is very low, which is why the Fire HD 8’s battery goes a long way.

It can reach 12 hours of autonomyAlthough it all depends on the hours of video or the apps you are using, of course.

In the last update of this model, in 2020, several features were included to modernize it, such as USB Type C and the expansion of the RAM to 2GB.

If you prefer, the Fire HD 10 is also on sale, in its case for 89.99 euros. It is still a good price if we consider that it is larger and also more powerful.

