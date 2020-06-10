The Spanish Agency for Data Protection has fined Glovo 25,000 euros for not having a protection delegate data as established in article 37 of the General Data Protection Regulation.

Glovo is the first company in Spain sanctioned for this matter arisen after two claims filed in May and November of last year with the body in charge of data protection in our country.

Glovo alleges that it is exempt from the obligation of having a data protection delegate and that, in any case, it has a Data Protection Committee that carries out the functions of a thin person.

First company sanctioned for this matter in Spain

The AEPD indicates as proven facts in its resolution that the home delivery platform did not have a data protection officer at the time of making the inquiries and claims to be exempt from the obligation, although it has a Data Protection Committee that carries out functions of a thin person.

It has also been found that Glovo has appointed a data protection officer at the beginning of the year, days after the sanctioning process began., according to the document made public.

The sanction includes as an aggravating circumstance that Glovo carries out personal data treatment “on a large scale”, although this concept is not clearly defined

Taking into account everything exposed and the current legislation, the Spanish Data Protection Agency imposes a fine of 25,000 euros on Glovo for an infringement of Article 37 of the General Data Protection Regulation, which includes the obligation to appoint a data protection delegate under certain assumptions, typified in article 83.4 of the RGPD, which regulates the general conditions for the imposition of administrative fines.

The sanction includes as an aggravating circumstance that the platform carries out a treatment of personal data “on a large scale due to the number of clients it has”Although the resolution does not indicate what that number is, nor does the RGPD make it clear. The resolution of the AEPD is not firm and there is both an appeal for reversal and contentious-administrative appeal before the National Court.

From Genbeta we have contacted Glovo to obtain an assessment of this resolution and we will publish your response as soon as we receive it.

