A find in a cave in Mexico shows that humans came to America 30,000 years ago

Until a few years ago, the idea that Homo sapiens reached America just 15 thousand years ago it was the rule when it came to tracking humanity’s arrival on the continent.

The most widespread theory assures that after our species spread through Eurasia, human groups near Siberia managed to cross during the winter from Asia to America through the Bering strait; However, more and more evidence shows that the settlement of the continent dates back to at least twice as long than originally believed.

On this occasion, Mexican and American archaeologists studying the oldest evidences of agriculture in the Tehuacán Valley, southeast of Puebla, discovered skeletal remains of fauna that suggest a human presence much earlier than the more accepted theories estimate.

At first glance, the discovery of a dozen rabbit and deer bones in lower levels of the Coxcatlán Cave It didn’t seem like anything new. Discovered in the 60s, it is an archaeological zone whose oldest remains dating back 12 thousand years; However, the team was in for a surprise when a radiocarbon dating analysis determined that the newly found skeletal remains were between 28,000 and 30,000 years old.

The results of the study were published in the journal Latin American Antiquity and reveal that Homo sapiens had already populated central Mexico in a time prior to the Last Glacial MaximumAbout 20,000 years ago, when the ice reached its maximum extent and conditions were most inhospitable in North America.

The findings of the Coxcatlán Cave join the previous discoveries made by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in the Chiquihuite Cave, Zacatecas, where more than 1,900 limestone tools were found that account for human presence in America for 30 thousand years, a set of evidence that is about to change the history of humanity on the continent.

