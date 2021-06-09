A film so shocking and devastating comes to Netflix that many cannot finish it | Entertainment

Sometimes the most unexpected movie makes a big splash, and one coming soon to Netflix is ​​the best example.

It is more than proven that Netflix knows how to take advantage of its movies. Sometimes he succeeds in making low-budget works all over the planet and at other times he gets films that generate a lot of controversy, which in the end also ends up being advertising. Next week one arrives on the platform that has aroused interest because of how difficult it is to see whole for some people.

Kidnapped: The Lisa McVey Truth is a Canadian telefilm that tells of the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl who already has a complicated life that has pushed her to work early to support her family. Lisa McVey is kidnapped and abused, but when she returns home no one believes her.

One of the most important aspects of the film is that It’s based on real events. Knowing part of what happened causes the story starring the almost newcomer Shelby Bain to be viewed with greater anguish.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

During the footage his return to normality and how only find understanding in a detective who believes it and think that, not only was she kidnapped, but her captor was a serial killer that they are looking for.

Although the film has hardly triumphed among critics, has been awakening a wave of attention wherever it has been launched, so much so that newspapers like The Independent dedicate articles to the story, what happened after what is narrated in the film and the shock that seeing it is supplying for some people.

In . they have compiled some of the opinions shared on social networks about Kidnapped: The truth of Lisa McVey, like this one:

Believe me: the abduction of Lisa McVey was the hardest but most inspirational thing I’ve ever watched😭 – Potter (@_CharElizabeth_) June 4, 2021

We do not know if it is good to approach her conditioned by everything extra-cinematic, but we will see How does it work in Spain and if it provokes the same impressions that are being lived in other countries. In any case, as of September 15 we will have the answer.

Qualification: Kidnapped: The Truth of Lisa McVey (Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey)

Release year: 2018

Duration: 87 minutes

Platform: Netflix

