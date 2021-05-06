A fight (sometimes funny). Trailer for ‘Finding a Life in Brooklyn’

Bold, smart and authentic. ‘Finding a life in Brooklyn’ is a 10-episode semi-autobiographical comedy series – half an hour each – created, written, and starring comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso, who play fictional versions of themselves.

Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) are two friends from the same neighborhood, lifelong colleagues, looking to get beyond their bland routine and struggling to get ahead in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The day-to-day of this pair of millennials in a slum environment and with indie aesthetics will give rise to all kinds of gags, reflections and social criticism such as those related to hipsters, mental health problems and the growing wave of gentrification.

The series is inspired by ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’, web series created by Perlman and Iso in 2017 and for which they won several awards. The first of the shorts that led to this online series was considered for the Oscars, after winning the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short at the Florida Film Festival.

Perlman and Iso are two rising promises of stand-up comedy, or live comedy. Perlman is a New York comedian and screenwriter, creator of the animated series ‘That’s My Bus!’ (2015) and responsible for up to four projects presented at the New York Television Festival. He has written monologues and scripts for others and his short film ‘Cramming’ (2020) won the Audience Award at the Brooklyn Film Festival.

For his part, Iso, originally from Houston, toured Texas as a stand-up comedian before moving to New York. Named “New Face” in 2019 at Montreal’s prestigious Just For Laughs Festival and one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch.” He has recently appeared in the television adaptation of “Hi-Fi,” with Zo Kravitz, or in “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” on Comedy Central.

“We started this project three years ago with a zero budget, so the series is a dream come true. A series that is fun, different and special, in a neighborhood we love,” says Dan Perlman. “I’m glad I can move into a building where packages don’t get stolen,” jokes Kevin Iso.

In the words of Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of entertainment, ‘Finding a life in Brooklyn’ is “a fun, bold and original series that showcases the artisan brilliance of Brooklyn and extracts the comedic flair of the non-gentrified characters that live there.”

