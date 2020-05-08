Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has shown that a simple game in its playable aspect can unite players in very original ways. Users have shown all kinds of creation since its launch, also taking the multiplayer component to another level. Weddings have been held on the islands because of the COVID-19, but also held business meetings.

However, there are those who do not coexist well in Animal Crossing. This has been the case of a Japanese mother and daughter, whose discussion in the video game has been made viral on social networks. History has gone around the world thanks to the father, who through his Twitter profile he has described the conflict in great detail.

‘My daughter plays in Animal Crossing with a original vision of religion for which nobody can damage the sacred tree that is in the center of the island, ’explained the father. ‘My wife was concerned that the road construction could not be done because the tree was an obstacle. In the game a dispute is being forged between a sanctuary and a construction company, ’Konbuwasabi continued with a first message that has reached tens of thousands of FAVs and RTs.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Nintendo

Mother and daughter faced off. While one advocated removing the tree in order to continue building at Animal Crossing, the minor believed that it was a sanctuary, a sacred emblem that should remain in its original location. Both seem to have reached an agreement. ‘Although the holy tree is moved to a hill far from the residential area, it seems that my wife would be responsible for the cost of this new installation, like the Torii gate that leads to the sanctuary. For now it seems that the story is progressing ’; added the father in his profile.

Finally mother and daughter managed to reach an intermediate point. The young woman will move the tree to the top of a hill, while the mother can continue with her process of giving the city a new look. A dispute that ends with a happy ending despite the creative differences of each one.