a field, two teams and a decapitated goat

At first glance, it might be mistaken for a harmless traditional equestrian game, but it is actually one of the most ghoulish sports in the world. It is the ‘kokpar’ and, to practice it, you need two teams of ten or twelve riders, a field and the decapitated corpse of a goat.

Also known as ‘buzkashi’, it is a typical game of the nomadic Turkic peoples, who for centuries moved west from China and Mongolia. At present, it is eminently practiced in central Asia, in countries like Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

There are several forms of ‘kokpar’, which are different depending on the country. One of the simplest is the ‘tudabarai’, in which each team must grab the corpse of the goat – without head or limbs – and carry it in any direction with the aim of get rid of opposing team members.

To achieve this, the participants shake the mutilated body of the goat and they use high heels and whips to goad their horses.

Another modality is the ‘qarajai’, in which the players must carry the corpse around a flag at one end of the field and then launch it through an aerial goal -called ‘Circle of Justice’ – on the other side.

In recent years, various Olympic Federations have tried to curb the violence of this discipline. Previously, players they had carte blanche to hurt their opponents, but now the presence of a referee limits the use of lashes to horses.

However, the barbarity of this type of game is not exclusive to Central Asia. Environmental associations have been demanding for decades legislation that ban these practices worldwide.