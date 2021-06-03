A few hours before the pre-Olympic, Miguel Cuadrado and Gazi Jalidov tell us about their options to go to Tokyo

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

ESPABOX has been able to speak with two of the representatives of the Spanish team, which these days have several of us in the pre-Olympic in Paris.

Miguel Cuadrado Y Gazi khalidov They have spoken with us a few hours before starting, tomorrow Friday, their big date. Last year, when the tournament was being played, the covid-19 pandemic struck, and the London qualifier had to stop in the middle; now, in Paris, he is resuming with many dreams to fulfill. Tokyo awaits you.

Cuadrado, who fights at 75 kilograms, has told us that «I really want to start a tournament that started almost a year and a half ago, and now is the time to finish. It is the most important tournament of my life, I have been under tension for a year and a half. Now it’s my turn with the Slovak with whom I was going to fight when the tournament was canceled. I am full and I have no excuse, I arrive in the best conditions of my career, both physical and psychological. It only remains to show if I deserve that place ».

About the moment when the pandemic arrived, after having defeated his first fight in the pre-Olympic in London by KO with an enviable state, he remembers it with us: “It was a great showcase, everyone was watching the qualifiers, and hitting the table with a nice knockout in the first round was an extra dose of energy.”

About the classification system, remember that «To this European pre-Olympic there is a representative from each country, although not all have a boxer in each weight. Unfortunately, my weight, 75 kg, is one of the heaviest, we were about 34 boxers to start, a real madness. I won the first fight, and I have to win another two: first, tomorrow’s Friday yes or yes, and then I could have the option to play-off if I lose the next one. The first six are classified; Therefore, if I win the first two fights, I am sure, I would already be one of the best four. But if I fall in the second fight of this tournament already in Paris, the losers would fight another fight for the square, it would be like the losers of the quarterfinals, the positions from 5 to 8. As there are six seats, two enter and two others stay out. In other words, he won in the round of 32 last year in London, tomorrow he will play the round of 16 and, from there, in the quarterfinals, six of the eight fighters will travel to Tokyo, in a direct elimination.

Miguel looks with options: «I have a 99’99% chance of getting involved, I have done my homework perfectly and I am totally focused. I give the weight well, I have no fault. Obviously, I can not qualify because they are things of life and then the rival deserved it more or is better, but I have done everything in my power to arrive in the best conditions and the duties done.

Olympic boxing is three rounds and is scored a little differently from professional boxing, as Cuadrado reminds us in a pedagogical tone: «In amateur it changed a few years ago and each round is 10-9, but falls do not subtract points. Then, after the three rounds, the score of the five judges (in the big tournaments, if there would not be three) is added and there is talk of a unanimous decision, if they all give you a winner, or divided, if a judge saw the win the other boxer.

The pandemic also changed the way to qualify for these Olympic Games, which have also been delayed for a year: «This European was going to be in May, and in June the world pre-Olympic. The International Olympic Committee has drawn up a ranking that has taken a bit of the sleeve that was adding points, and there are people who have not fought for a long time who have gotten into the first positions, and thus the places that were going to be distributed in the world qualifier will be given according to this ranking. We must also bear in mind that we have been lucky because the European pre-Olympic was already started, since in other parts of the world it has also been suspended and all places have been awarded for this classification that they have made according to their lists.

Not only that, but the year 2020 was very hard for our athletes: «They concentrated us on Sierra Nevada, and that sometimes seemed like a prison regime (laughs): individual rooms, we would each go down at an hour to get the tray and take it to the room, and we only saw each other training and from afar, because we could only do shadow. We had a lot of PCR done, but we were practically isolated.

About his companions, apart from Gabriel Escobar Y Jose Quiles, already classified, Miguel describes them «Very well, what am I going to tell you. The preparation has been adequate, the pandemic broke our schemes and we have been looking forward to this tournament for a long time and to show all the work we have. We want to get to Paris and make everything come true. The preparation with our technicians Rafa Lozano and Carlos Peñate has been correct, with good planning that has allowed us to arrive in the best possible shape. Now, to beat the qualifying record ».

For its part, Gazi khalidov fights at 81 kilos and is also in good vibes: «In my case, I am like Miguel, two fights away from qualifying. We have prepared very well, we are at full capacity and we just want to fight and end this. We are looking forward to it, we want Friday to arrive and the time for the fight to be in the ring ».

We are talking about age, since both Cuadrado and Jalidov are 26 years old, an optimal time for an elite athlete. Asked about his future and the possibility that it is his last chance to live the Olympic dream due to a hypothetical move to professionals, Gazi points out that “Honestly, neither I nor I believe that Miguel takes it as a now or never, we are young and we have more possibilities, but we are going to go with everything, as if it were the last time and we had no other option; that’s the mentality with which we go.

Miguel tells us that “The Olympics are every four years, and we have had Tokyo in our heads for so long that it is difficult to change, so we come to Paris to leave whatever we need.”

The final harangue could not be missed, sending them the spirits of all boxing Spain for this tournament. Square said goodbye with his characteristic phrase, “Big door or infirmary”while Jalidov promised «We are going to leave our lives here, without a doubt«. We are with them.

The interview can be seen in its entirety on video tonight starting at approximately 22:00 at this link.

We will be able to follow, starting tomorrow Friday, this tournament in Spain live through the Olympic Channel.