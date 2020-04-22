Italian police commissioned two cars from Ferrari to stop the crime

The only surviving unit, which served between 1962 and 1968, became an icon

The car retains its original components; patrol car lights, sirens and colors

Today we are used to seeing how police forces around the world, especially the UAE, promptly incorporate high-performance cars into their fleet to hunt down criminals in pursuit. This was already happening in Italy in the 1960s, when Polizia ordered two twin units of the Ferrari 250 GTE. Now the only survivor is back for sale, still with the colors, sirens, and lights from when she served as a patrol car.

The Italian police had a serious headache in those days, because their Alfa Romeo Pantera first and their Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 later were not enough to keep up with criminals. So agent Armando Spatafora had no doubts when asked what he needed to catch them: “What is better than a Ferrari?”, According to legend.

Polizia contacted Maranello and ordered two twin units of the Ferrari 250 GTE, which changed the rules of the game for the body with its 3.0-liter V12 engine and a top speed of over 250 km / hour. Four policemen went to the factory to receive a driving course, in order to keep up. Spatafora was one of them.

One of the 250 GTEs perished within a few weeks of entering service, but this one, the 3999 chassis, earned its place in history. Completed in November 1962, he was in service for six years until he was replaced in 1968. Spatafora earned a reputation as a hero who later moved to the big screen with the movie Highway Racer, released in 1977 and based on the story of the agent who He patrolled with a black prancing horse.

The vehicle was the subject of a public auction in 1972, when it passed into the hands of an Italian enthusiast named Alberto Capelli, who kept it in his police vehicle configuration, aware that it was one of a kind. The car changed hands again in 2015, with a Ferrari Classiche certificate issued in 2014 attesting that the chassis, engine, gearbox, and rear axle were the originals.

The Girardo & Co house is in charge of mediating the sale of the 250 GTE. In addition to being delivered with historical documentation, the vehicle is licensed to drive with a siren, lights and police car colors. It is the only Italian private vehicle with that honor. And it’s a Ferrari.

The Ferrari 250 GTE 2 + 2 was presented at the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it was the car of the race steward. Developed by Ferrari and Pininfarina, it advanced the engine 20 centimeters to create space for a second row of seats, which made it suitable for police work. It was a bestseller: 70% of Ferrari’s production in 1961 corresponded to this model. 955 units were produced in three years, which was then a record for the brand.

