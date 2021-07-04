A Ferrari F40 getting dirty with dust and dirt? Why not

Just leave a supercar like the Ferrari f40 locked in a garage with the idea of ​​leaving it there, pristine, it’s sad. Because there are those who choose to make their prized cars queens who hope to preserve the value and condition of a vehicle to extend its useful life and, ultimately, the joy of owning it. However, one has to wonder if they are really enjoying themselves of its capacities to the maximum, as you would do taking it to a track or, in particular cases, to the field.

A Ferrari F40, despite having a value that exceeds one million euros By far, it is still a machine with much to contribute, both in terms of performance and aesthetics. Even to the point where keeping it out of its habitat seems almost a crime. And at the risk of offending the most purists, the owner of a chicken yellow F40 has gone against the tide by taking the legendary Italian supercar to a track that, without a doubt, we can describe as suitable for a car more prepared for rallies.

The capture and an attached eight-minute video of the Ferrari in action is courtesy of the YouTube channel TheTFJJ, which offers a must-watch for any enthusiast despite the debate over whether an F40 should be quarantined or not. It’s typical to see this legendary two-seater get special treatment: after all, it’s a one-of-a-kind supercar that boasts a design of Pininfarina and a great historical significance for being the last vehicle approved of the company by its original founder, Enzo Ferrari.

Built in time for the Italian company’s 40th anniversary (hence the name), the F40 was the first production vehicle to break the 320km / h barrier thanks to an engine. 2.9-liter, double-turbocharged V8 capable of delivering 478 hp and 577 Nm, numbers not very prominent at the time, but overwhelming in its time. With a mass that barely exceeds a ton (1,100 kg), it was and is a devilishly fast car: from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds and reaches 323 km / h of top speed.

After showing the F40 making some donuts in a driveway, the Ferrari hurtles into Horsepower hill, a one-eighth-mile (200-meter) circuit in Heveningham Hall, UK. The footage later shows the F40 drifting on an oval dirt track, much to the delight (or dismay, depending on your point of view) of viewers. Even if it’s just to hear its V8 biturbo engine roar, it’s worth a look. You even feel at home on a track of this caliber.

The ferrari flagship Until the arrival of the F50, it wasn’t the only interesting vehicle at this meeting that seems inspired by the offbeat Tax The Rich video series. We can also see and enjoy a Ferrari 599 GTB, a Toyota GR Yaris, an Audi RS2, a Bugatti Veyron parked on the grass and an Ariel Nomad, which clearly feels the best on this type of terrain.

Source: TheTFJJ

Via: YouTube