Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The first Pokémon Sword & Shield expansion, Isle of Armor, debuted today, which will not only allow game fans to explore a new section of Galar, but will also bring back several characters from past games and introduce many others. new. The trainers knew that there would be a lot of news, but something they didn’t count on is that a feature that was first implemented in Pokémon Yellow is back.

We are talking about the Pokémon that follow the player. In case you don’t know, let us tell you that this feature first appeared in the series in Pokémon Yellow, although in a limited way, since only Pikachu could follow the protagonist. It wasn’t until Pokémon Diamond & Pearl that all Pokémon could walk alongside their trainer.

In case you missed it: If you like interacting with Pokémon, be prepared, as the return of Pokémon Snap has already been announced.

All Pokémon registered in Galar will be able to accompany you in Isle of Armor

Although this feature was not available in the base Pokémon Sword & Shield game, with the arrival of Isle of Armor they can finally walk alongside their favorite Pokémon, but you should know that this feature is only accessible in the Isle of Armor section; that is, it is necessary to buy the expansion.

This feature will be activated when you receive the legendary Pokémon Kubfu and when the character Mustard tells the player that he can walk around the island. Thanks to this, any Pokémon compatible to date with Pokémon Sword & Shield will be able to leave their Pokéball and follow their trainer.

In case you missed it: Before buying the expansions for Pokémon Sword & Shield, you should take into account this detail.

This feature does not have much impact on gameplay, in addition to being only available, as we mentioned, on the new island and you will not be able to walk with your Pokémon in the original region of Galar. Although all registered Pokémon can accompany the player, some, the larger ones, will appear to scale. Still it is a special detail that took the coaches by surprise.

We leave you with a clip from Twitter user s07195, showing the feature in action.

#PokemonSwordShield #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/6QIsQaMYRN – Some numbers guy (@ s07195) June 17, 2020

What did you think of this addition? Did you expect to be able to walk along with your Pokémon? Tell us in the comments.

The past hours were very important for The Pokémon Company and the followers of the brand, since many games that are in development for both mobile phones and Nintendo Switch were revealed, among them is a new puzzle title called Pokémon Café Mix and Pokémon Smile, an application focused on children. As if that were not enough, it was anticipated that next week a great project of the franchise will be revealed.

You can find more Pokémon related news by visiting this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source