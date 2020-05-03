Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Google STADIA, Google’s new project focused on cloud gaming, debuted a few months ago in some countries with limited features, which has caused fans to request the improvement of the service. However, over time Google has worked on additions and providing support for more devices, and everything seems to indicate that Google has already set to work to bring a basic function highly requested by its users.

According to the site 9to5Google, in the most recent update of the Google STADIA application that reached the Google Play Store, clues were found that point to the launch of text chat as a new communication option between users of the service. In the analysis of the code of the 9to5 update, Google found several references that reveal that Google could enable “chat” in a future update, send “direct messages” and even organize “conversations”, which seems to indicate that Google STADIA will have a function of in-app messaging.

In addition to the clues related to the code that provide information about the functions that this messaging service could include, the site found new privacy settings about text chat, with which they would allow the user to enable text messages and from whom to receive them. .

This function will expand communication between Google STADIA users.

In case you do not know, we tell you that Google STADIA has a couple of communication options. Until now it is possible to talk to friends through voice chat included in the games or through the service’s voice system. However, users may not be able to text each other immediately.

Thus, this basic addition would finally improve the communication of the platform and will undoubtedly be a positive thing for users who want to communicate quickly without the need for a service that requires audio. However, it is important to say that while this could be in Google’s plans, implementation is likely months away.

What do you think of this feature that could be added to STADIA? Did you think that the service already had a text messaging application? Tell us in the comments.

Recently Google STADIA received great support from Electronic Arts, which announced that it would include several recently launched titles on the service. In addition, Google is betting heavily on game development and Project Chimera is proof of this.

Google STADIA is available in several countries and is expected to reach more in 2020. You can find more news related to this service by checking this page.

