« I would like to set a Guinness World Records record! » This is one of the expressions with which many generations grew up.

The exploits that have been reflected in this, which is one of the most emblematic and recognized books worldwide, have become a reference in many sectors, which has been achieved thanks to the evolution of a single brand: Guinness World Records .

Guinness World Records Evolution Story

We are talking about a brand that was born during 1955 with the publication of the first book named Guinness Book of Records, as a product of a correct reading of the market made by Sir Hugh Beaver, CEO of the Guinness Distillery, who, as a way of promoting the brand of beer based on the disputes that were brewing in the pubs on unusual and little explored topics, he decided to compile the answers to these doubts in a book.

Quickly, the publication evolved to become more than just a promotional product and since 1955 it occupies a place as a benchmark in the collective social imagination.

From the largest concentration of people dressed as catrines to the world’s largest drawing, Guinness World Records has become a platform that supports the greatest achievements of brands worth counting and being immortalized in one publication, same that now continues to adjust its procedures based, once again, on a correct reading of the market.

The digital leap

Guinness World Records has embraced the digital age opening a world of possibilities for those interested in immortalizing themselves within this renowned book from anywhere in the world.

With extensive knowledge of the online environment, Guinness World Records offers a wide range of online records to which brands and organizations can join, thus becoming an invaluable platform for these brands to increase their audience, enhance their marketing efforts and public relations, as well as being able to retain their targets through an action as original as it is attractive.

We invite you to learn about the interesting history of Guinness World Records, as well as the new paths in the digital age that this platform brings to the table to invite brands to make history in front of their consumers and competitors.

