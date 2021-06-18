“A father’s worst nightmare”: New York child caregiver’s husband accused of abusing 6 children



Angel Tacuri.

Photo: Suffolk County Police Department / Courtesy

Angel Tacuri, husband of a child caregiver in Long Island (NY), was accused of allegedly sexually abusing six children in a daycare that operated in his home the Suffolk County Attorney’s Office said.

Tacuri, 52, was originally arrested on January 14 in Patchogue for his alleged abuse of a female victim that would have started in 2010 when she was seven years old. Then in May 2021, three additional victims came forward, who also reported sexual abuse. Further investigation by the district attorney and Suffolk County Police subsequently found two more victims.

The alleged abuses occurred between 2010 and 2014 when the victims were between three and nine years old. Several of them were in the care of Tacuri’s wife, who had a nursery at home.

Tacuri was charged with conduct and sexual abuse against minors and endangering their well-being. If convicted of the main charges, you face a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, Pix11 limited.

“This is a father’s worst nightmare: entrust your child to the care of another adult and that child is sexually abused “said Suffolk District Attorney Timothy D. Sini. “As a parent, my heart goes out to these victims. The accused took advantage of the position assigned to him by the parents of the victims (…) they were heinous acts, and my Office will hold this defendant responsible. “

The prosecution urged other possible victims related to this or another case, to file a complaint; and he remembered that there is Free professional help available.

