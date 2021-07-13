A father finds his son kidnapped after searching for him for 24 years; this was the reunion

CHINA

A father found her son kidnapped 24 years ago and after traveling more than 500,000 kilometers by motorcycle through China, the authorities of the Asian country announced on Tuesday.

Son Guo Gangtang he was barely two years and five months old when he was abducted in front of his house in Shandong Province (east), while playing unsupervised.

His kidnappers had sold him to a family, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Child trafficking flourished in China in the 1980s and it lasted for many years, after the application of the political measure called “one child.”

The traditional preference for male children, coupled with birth restrictions, accentuated child abductions, which were then sold to couples who want a male heir.

Following a DNA test, the police informed Guo that a 26-year-old teacher living in Henan Province (center) was her missing son. The meeting was organized on Sunday, according to the ministry.

Public television CCTV showed on Tuesday images of the father crying in his hands and the mother sobbing while hugging her son.

In a video published by the China News Service news agency, Guo, who had given up traveling on his motorcycle with photos of his son throughout the Asian country, declared that “all that comes now is happiness.”

