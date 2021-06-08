A Fastly server failure causes several websites to crash around the world

The failure was caused by an error in the distribution network (CDN)

The official website of the United Kingdom Government and websites such as Amazon or Spotify have been affected

An error in the distribution network (CDN) of the Fastly server has caused the fall of many web pages around the world this Tuesday towards noon, including media such as The New York Times, The Guardian, CNN, AS or La Sexta, and social networks such as Twitch or Reddit.

When trying to access the pages, users have reported around noon on Tuesday the appearance of a message that it indicated ‘Error 503 Service Unavailable’ when they tried to access media pages and social platforms – information that has been confirmed by Europa Press. On other pages the message ‘connection failure’ has appeared.

The official website of the UK Government It has also been affected, as well as Amazon, eBay or Spotify. Many websites cannot be viewed yet, but some media such as The New York Times and La Sexta are already available.

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl – Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021

On its page, Fastly indicated at noon that it was investigating a “potential impact on the performance of its CDN services”, although a few minutes ago it reported that it had identified the failure, which it has not detailed, and implemented a fix. Fastly is one of the most widely used content delivery network providers in the world.