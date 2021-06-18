a fascinating demo to appreciate how AI moves between different web pages

You never get tired of watching GPT-3 demos. After teaching us a generator where we only had to describe the web we wanted and the AI ​​gave us the HTML / CSS code, now Sharif Shameem, founder of Debuild, has integrated GPT-3 language model within Chrome and has asked you to “buy some AirPods.”

The proposal is simple. The AI ​​has access to the browser as we could. Namely, it has a cursor and moves through the different webs as we would with the mouse. A very simple demo that allows you to observe how AI understands the internet, in which elements it stops on the different web pages and where it gets stuck.

A privacy policy prevents GPT-3 from completing the task

We anticipate that unfortunately GPT-3 not yet advanced enough to be able to buy on your own. The Internet is complex enough to bundle the AI ​​and lose it.

Here is the demo of GPT-3, posted on Twitter by the same author.

I gave GPT-3 access to Chrome with the objective “please buy me Airpods”. Pretty interesting if you ask me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zwHPLZOlUJ – Sharif Shameem (@sharifshameem) June 17, 2021

The first step of AI is, as most of us would do, googling. Enter the address. AI also understands where to write on Google’s web, in that central box. “Buy AirPods” as a keyword seems like a good strategy to get them.

Instead of clicking on the first search option, AI chooses to try to find “the best deals of AirPods that you can buy right now. “In this sense, the cursor moves down within Google and decides to enter an article from TheVerge. (A pity that GPT-3 does not bet on the AirPods offers from Xataka Selección).

Once inside the article, the cursor moves and GPT-3 is able to understand what is the purchase link within the item. In the specific case of the demo, that link leads to Walmart. We do not know what criteria the AI ​​follows, but the fact that Walmart is a recognized store surely helps.

Once on the Walmart product page, before clicking on buy, the AI ​​goes to the conditions and the privacy policy. It is at this point where there is great complexity, as the AI ​​could have been mistaken for an advertisement or bought through an incorrect link.

Somehow, GPT-3 tries to know what type of purchase process is going to be carried out and ends up entering a privacy policy that completely misleads you from your initial mission. In that privacy page there is no element that the AI ​​can relate to the task of buying an AirPod and that is when it fails.

A first step to creating wizards that move around the internet

The creator of the demo explains that the purchase order could be forked in several steps, where each of these tasks would generate its own AI interaction. It could then be programmed so that the best interactions from each would be chosen, a kind of “tournament group.” The possibilities of GPT-3 are enormous, but here the skill of the programmer to make the indications more precise already kicks in.

The possibility of an AI doing such actions with such a simple command would open the door to thousands of applications, but at the moment GPT-3 is far from achieving it. It is fascinating to see GPT-3 in action in a task equivalent to what we could do.

For the moment, the demo will serve to try to attract engineers with knowledge of React, to help the author create a tool prototype that takes advantage of GPT-3 to move only through web interfaces. Business tools based on this language model should not be long in coming. And they promise a much higher level of automation than today.

