A Fantastic Woman, among the 10 best LGBT films according to critics

Cinema is one of the most important windows that exist to exhibit fundamental issues for society, although on many occasions they do it indirectly through fantasy, comedy or terror, there are also productions, whether fiction or documentary, that explore certain themes in a more profound and evident way making use of drama or romance. Today, the topic of the LGBT community is something that has captured the attention of many, but it is not strictly new.

Keep reading: Moonlight: Barry Jenkins defends his film from the idea that he won for political correctness

On the occasion of Pride Month, named in memory of the 1969 New York riots, Rotten Tomatoes has released an updated list of the 200 best LGBT + themed movies of all time worldwide. Featured on this list are tapes of all genres and styles. According to the platform, each production was chosen taking into account the critical rating, the number of reviews, that they had characters that are gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer, etc., and that the story revolved around the topic.

Although currently there seems to be much more openness to homosexuality on the big screen, the truth is that more than 90 years ago there was already a film that proposed a relationship of this type: Madchen In Uniform, a 1931 German drama that features a young girl who falls in love with her teacher. This film, being released around the time of Nazi Germany, was banned and censored for a long time, but it had the opportunity to reach other countries.

Continue with: Luca Guadagnino doubts directing the sequel to Call me by your Name

It is important to recognize that, in recent years, films that represent the community in some way have also started to be recognized in award seasons. Proof of this is La Favorita – 100%, a film for which Olivia Colman won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Queen Anne, who was intimate with her protégés. On the other hand, there is Luz de Luna – 98% Barry Jenkins, the first gay-themed movie to win the top Academy Award, Best Picture.

In the first places of the list could not miss Call Me By Your Name – 97%, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet; Pain and Glory – 96%, one of the most recent works by Pedro Almodóvar in which the filmmaker uses part of his life story to shape a film that leaves feelings on the surface. A Fantastic Woman comes from Latin America – 94%, the Chilean film that made a lot of noise during awards season for its tender, subtle and respectful portrayal of a transgender woman who must face the gazes that judge her.

It may interest you: Neil Patrick Harris advocates that heterosexual actors play LGBTQ characters

Of course, The Homeless Club couldn’t be left out – 94%, where Matthew McConaughey presents an evident acting maturity accompanied by Jared Leto; the relevance of this film, beyond showing characters from the LGBT community, shows one of the harsher, albeit realistic, sides of what it means to live with AIDS and fight to stay alive no matter what this implies.

It is worth mentioning that this list does not include series or movies made for television, although original productions from streaming services were taken into account. Below, you can read how the Top 10 of the best LGBT movies of all time came out:

09. BPM (Beats Per Minute).

08. A Fantastic Woman.

07. The Club of the Evicted.

05. Mädchen In Uniform.

03. Pain and Glory.

02. Call Me By Your Name.

01. Moonlight.